Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fisker were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $12.42 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell Zuklie acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

