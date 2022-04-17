Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,148,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,132,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 137,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,667,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $270.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $261.48 and a 52-week high of $327.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.05.

