Sigma Planning Corp Has $496,000 Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR stock opened at $153.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.08 and a 200-day moving average of $164.07.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BR. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

