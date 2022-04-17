Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Position Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,189,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 334,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 130,892 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 100,509 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 279.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 135,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 100,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 97,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 83,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.