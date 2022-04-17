Sigma Planning Corp Buys 152 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,549,000 after acquiring an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,551,000 after acquiring an additional 54,162 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 776.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 656,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after acquiring an additional 581,988 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24,835.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,570,000 after acquiring an additional 246,862 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIS opened at $187.85 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $176.31 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.87 and its 200-day moving average is $195.22.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

