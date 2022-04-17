Sigma Planning Corp Invests $513,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 123,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $164.86 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.38 and its 200-day moving average is $178.46.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.