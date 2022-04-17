Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $53.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

