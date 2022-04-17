Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $31.37.

