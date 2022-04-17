Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 9,221 Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Universal by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in Universal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE UVV opened at $58.98 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Universal’s payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

