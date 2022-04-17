Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 3,006 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of ELY stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.93. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Callaway Golf Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.