Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $516,000 Investment in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

