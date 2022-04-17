Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 630 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $716,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $88.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.81. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

