Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra stock opened at $171.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $172.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.70.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $1.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.44%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

