47,197 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after buying an additional 2,667,609 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,562 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,474,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $15.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFI. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

