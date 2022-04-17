Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,983 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 0.65. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $159,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $391,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,850 shares of company stock worth $1,145,426. 29.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

