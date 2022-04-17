Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $48.63 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.