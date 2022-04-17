Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNOV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNOV opened at $37.17 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90.

