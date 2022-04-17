Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 692.9% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13.

