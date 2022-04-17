SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 997.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 90,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $68.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

