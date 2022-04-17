Sigma Planning Corp Takes $534,000 Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SYLD opened at $63.93 on Friday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $68.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.80.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.