Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

YUM stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.