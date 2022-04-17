Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,425 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

NYSE SNV opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.