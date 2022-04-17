Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,539 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,019 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,937 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,386,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,086,000 after acquiring an additional 399,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,333,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,197,000 after acquiring an additional 557,484 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $51.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $56.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05.

