Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $465.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $482.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.84. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.66 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

