Sigma Planning Corp Sells 175 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. OTR Global lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,975.69.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,603.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,528.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,630.86. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.31 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

