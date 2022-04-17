iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEO. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 42,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,709,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of IEO stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

