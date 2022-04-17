Sigma Planning Corp Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 46,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000.

Shares of AVDV stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.68 and a twelve month high of $67.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.77.

