Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 442 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

NYSE CMA opened at $88.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.96. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

