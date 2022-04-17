Sigma Planning Corp Has $566,000 Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLTB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 478.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 80,745 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 662.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 64,731 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,860,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 92.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 107,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,753,000.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $52.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.