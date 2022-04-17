Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK opened at $137.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.50. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.21.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $392,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.