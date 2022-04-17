Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,093 Shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in OFS Capital were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OFS Capital by 301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in OFS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in OFS Capital by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OFS Capital by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OFS Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFS stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. OFS Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $168.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 119.05%. The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OFS Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

