Sigma Planning Corp Invests $571,000 in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,255 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.17.

ARCH stock opened at $166.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.68. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $167.76.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 60.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.52%.

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

