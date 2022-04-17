Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 281 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 101,336 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 202,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 268,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 230,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter.

VIGI opened at $77.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.85. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.34 and a 1 year high of $93.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

