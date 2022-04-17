Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $331.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.54.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

