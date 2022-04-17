Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.