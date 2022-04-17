Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,548,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,347,000 after purchasing an additional 62,928 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECPG. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

