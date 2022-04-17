Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 1,882.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 722.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $25.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -35.09%.

About Xerox (Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.