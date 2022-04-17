Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $754,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,435 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.85.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $139.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

