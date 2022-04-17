Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $456.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $533.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.00. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $455.84 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $717.42.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.