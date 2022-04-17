Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,096 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Post by 17.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Post in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in Post by 5.2% in the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Post by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 529,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,349,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.94 and its 200 day moving average is $99.44.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

About Post (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.