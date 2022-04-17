Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,743 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $1,027,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 68.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 30.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $27.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIVO. StockNews.com began coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Meridian Bioscience Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.