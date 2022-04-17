Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RBLX opened at $42.36 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.46.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,430 shares of company stock worth $1,798,689.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

