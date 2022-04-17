Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,154 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 14,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.61.

PNW opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

