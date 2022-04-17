Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.38.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.06.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

