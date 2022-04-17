Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $595,000 Investment in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 38,372.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TSEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

About Tower Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.