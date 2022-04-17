ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,152 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 177,040 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,754 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 620,316 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811,525 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,253 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 2.09. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $11.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. ADT’s payout ratio is -34.15%.

ADT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

