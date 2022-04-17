Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $604,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,016 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EOS opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

