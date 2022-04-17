Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $618,000 Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,953,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:B opened at $35.94 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on B shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

