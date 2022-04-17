APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stake Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in APA by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.66.

APA stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $44.28.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

