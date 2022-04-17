Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $28.40 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

